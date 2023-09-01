University of Arkansas E. coli Outbreak sickens 42 with 4 hospitalized

Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 02:04 Hits: 3

The latest:

Marler Clark has been retained by three students to investigate the outbreak

No source confirmed

42 people sick

37 probable

5 culture confirmed

According to press reports, the Arkansas Department of Health has shared an update on the recent E. coli outbreak in Northwest Arkansas, stating that it is “past its peak.”

The update says that the outbreak appears to have started two weeks ago and currently appears to be past its peak with no new symptoms reported since August. 25.

The ADH confirmed that 42 people have been identified as part of the outbreak out of more than 3,200 surveyed. Of that number, 37 are probable cases based on reported E. coli symptoms while five cases have been confirmed with positive tests.

ADH revised its case count of those hospitalized, confirming that a total of four people have been hospitalized during the outbreak. Two of those people remain hospitalized while two have been discharged.

E. coli: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. colioutbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources:

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/university-of-arkansas-e-coli-outbreak-sickens-42-with-4-hospitalized/