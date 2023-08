Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 17:06 Hits: 2

Weis Markets Inc. of Sunbury, PA today said it is recalling containers of Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream (48oz) because the product may contain undeclared EGG. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to EGG run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/weis-markets-issues-allergy-alert-weis-quality-premium-brownie-moose-tracks-ice-cream-due-undeclared