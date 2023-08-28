Ron Rainey: Agriculture Economist Advancing Technical Assistance and Extension Program Opportunities to Improve Financial Outcomes for Farmers

Articles

Agriculture reigns as one of the most sustainable industries with constant innovations despite the ever-changing environment of macroeconomic trends, climate variability, disrupted supply chains, and more. For U.S. Department of Agriculture Equity Commission Member Ron Rainey who was raised on his father's small cattle farm and timber business, his interest in the economics of agriculture has increasingly grown with the changing tides of the sector.

