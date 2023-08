Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 21:08 Hits: 2

The Ice Cream House is voluntarily recalling all Dairy Ice Cream Products and Non-dairy [Parve] frozen Dessert products due to potential health risk in regards to Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, fra

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ice-cream-house-voluntarily-recalling-all-dairy-ice-cream-products-and-non-dairy-parve-frozen