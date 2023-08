Articles

Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

TODORGANIC INC Middleburg FL is recalling its Nuez de la India Seeds because FDA analysis has determined that the seeds appear to be Thevetia peruviana, or yellow oleander. All parts of the yellow oleander plant are known to contain cardiac glycosides that are highly toxic to humans and animals. Ing

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/todorganic-inc-recalls-nuez-de-la-india-seeds-product-due-possible-health-risk