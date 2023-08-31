More Ice Cream recalled over Listeria

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 02:30 Hits: 2

The Ice Cream House is voluntarily recalling all Dairy Ice Cream Products and Non-dairy [Parve] frozen Dessert products due to potential health risk in regards to Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products being recalled were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and through retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey and Ohio

This recall is related to the Soft Serve on the go cups which had been previously recalled by Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc where two cases of illnesses have been reported in this outbreak in two states (NY and PA.) Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the products as the investigation is ongoing.

Identifying a Recalled Product

Recalled products include all Ice Cream House branded items currently on the market. This includes all Dairy and Non-Dairy [Parve] products, like ice creams, cakes, logs and novelty items with the “Ice Cream House” logo. Products are packed in clamshells or cake trays with plastic dome covers in a variety of sizes and styles and has an Ice Cream House label as seen below. Recalled products are not labeled with lot or date codes.

Returning Recalled Products

Products involved in the recall should be discarded or returned to the original point of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Ice Cream has a long shelf life and may still be in the freezers of consumers. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away the recalled ice cream products or return it to the place of purchase.

Contact Information

If you have questions or concerns, please email us at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 845-445-7644 Monday through Thursday 9-5.

ITEM DISCRIPTION DAIRY / PARVE UNIT UPC Premium Sorbet 5 Liter / All flavors parve 1 PACK Food Service Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter SUGAR FREE / All flavors dairy 1 PACK Food Service Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter / All flavors dairy / parve 1 PACK Food Service Premium Sorbet Mix 4 gal. All flavors parve 1 PACK Food Service Trio Log Sorbet parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15166-5 Trio Log Ice Cream Dairy dairy 1 PACK 0-91404-15137-5 Trio Log Ice Cream Parve parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15136-8 9” Ice Cream Pie Vanilla / Chocolate dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15428-4 9” Ice Cream Pie Razzle dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15112-2 Premium Sorbet Trifle Medium parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15164-1 Premium Sorbet Trifle Small parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15165-8 8′ Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15429-1 10” Sorbet 4 Layer Cake parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15111-5 10′ Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15171-9 10′ Hello Kitty Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15174-0 10″ Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15179-5 Mini Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15173-3 Mini Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15182-5 Mini Sorbet Cake Blueberry / Lime parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15219-8 Mini Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15132-0 Heaven Layer Vanilla / Strawberry / Mocha / Vanilla parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15184-9 Tropical Flute / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15243-3 Adventures Twist / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15244-0 Mont Blanc D’zert Ice Cream / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15247-1 De’Lighting Frozen Dessert / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15266-2 {P} Cookies & Cream Roll Cake parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15299-3 {P} Strawberry Shortcake Roll parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15298-0 6′ Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15172-6 6′ Hello Kitty Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15176-4 {P} 6′ Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15181-8 6” Razzle Bomb dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15422-2 6″ Sorbet Cake Passion Pomegranate parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15155-9 8″ Square Vanilla Mocha Strawberry parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15143-6 8′ Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15309-6 8′ Hello Kitty Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15175-7 8″ Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15180-1 8” Razzle Bomb dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15421-5 Check’ice board Ice Cream Pre-Cut 12 Slices dairy / parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15144-3 Check’ice board Sorbet Pre-Cut 12 Slices Straw/Mango/Van parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15144-3 Car Cake large dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15423-9 Car Cake Small dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15425-3 10” Sorbet Cake cherry parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15111-5 Ocean Waves dairy / parve 5 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15300-3 Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Mango parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15140-5 Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Strawberry parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15141-2 French Coffee Oval dairy / parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15360-7 Black ‘N’ Whites Vanilla Chocolate dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15260-0 Sorbet Swirl parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15400-0 Double Fudge Sandwich dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15240-2 Mini Cigars dairy / parve 10 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15120-7 Cigar Shells dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15130-6 Mini Cone dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15220-4 Mini Ice Cream Lollies dairy / parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15110-8 Mini Sorbet Lollies parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15246-4 Kleina Bites parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15148-1 Hearty Tart parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15363-8 Mister Cone dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15430-7 Sushi ‘N’ Cream parve 8 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15291-4 Mini Razzle ‘N’ Dazzle dairy / parve 9 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15409-3 Mini Sorbet parve 9 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15408-6 Rosebuds parve 5 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15185-6 Mini Chocolate Sorbet Tarts parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15411-6 Strawberry Himalaya parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15135-1 Peanut Butter Core parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15134-4 Trimocha Vanilla dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15229-7 Triangle Up Strawberry Mango Vanilla parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15308-9 Blossoming Daisies parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15154-2 Viennese Crunch Bites parve 10 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15262-4 Mini Roll Cake Assorted parve 8 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15350-8 Cup Cake Party dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15287-7 Mini Sorbet Pops parve 7 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15305-8 Biscoloti Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15311-9 Coffee Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15313-3 Smores Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15312-6 Tiramisu Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15314-0 Mini Dippers Ice Cream parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15289-1 Mini Sorbet Dippers parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15303-4 Frubic Scube parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15301-0 Kremlin’s parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15302-7 Mini Strawberries parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15304-1 Frozen Squares dairy / parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15338 Dessert on Wheels dairy / parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15339-3 Premium Sundae Quart / Chocolate Fudge dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15340-9 Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Fudge dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15340-9 Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Razzle dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15161-0 Premium Sorbet Quart / Blueberry Lime parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Trio / Vanilla Strawberry Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sunday Quart / Caramel Fudge Dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15340-9

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/more-ice-cream-recalled-over-listeria-2/