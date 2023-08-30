Ground Beef recalled due to E. coli

Articles

Dean & Peeler Meatworks, LLC, a Poth, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 1,835 pounds of fresh ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fresh ground beef products were produced on August 22, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

1-lb., 5-lb., and 10-lb. vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing “Peeler Farms WAGYU BEEF GROUND BEEF” with lot code 17836 represented on the label.

5-lb. vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing “R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13610 STEAKHOUSE BLEND – GROUND BEEF 5 lb” with lot code 17816 represented on the label.

8-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing “R-C RANCH TEXAS CRAFT MEATS WAGYU RC13603 – GROUND BEEF PATTIES 8 oz” with lot code 17816 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51283” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations in the greater San Antonio, Texas, area.

The issue was reported to FSIS after the ground beef product was submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested presumptive positive for E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

