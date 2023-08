Articles

Friday, 25 August 2023

Texas Tamale Co. located in Houston, Texas, is instituting a recall for one lot of Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen. Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales were mistakenly packaged in Black Bean Tamale Bags. Individuals with an allergy or hei

