Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 25 August 2023 03:22 Hits: 4

Private equity firm Roark specializes in franchised businesses and backs two holding companies that own multiple restaurant chains that include Arby's, Jimmy John's and Cinnabon.

(Image credit: Charles Krupa/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/24/1195845260/sandwich-chain-subway-will-be-sold-to-fast-food-investor-roark-capital