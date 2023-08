Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 13:52 Hits: 3

Local fishermen and the government of neighboring China are among the critics of Japan's decision to release water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

(Image credit: Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/24/1195599146/fukushima-wastewater-japan-pacific-ocean-fisheries