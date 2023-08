Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 04:00 Hits: 5

Twin City Foods, Inc. of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags, due to a potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria mono

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/twin-city-foods-inc-recalls-frozen-super-sweet-corn-and-mixed-vegetables-because-possible-health