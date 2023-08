Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 21:30 Hits: 2

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC (“Inmar”), is voluntarily recalling FDA regulated products* contained in pallets stored in Inmar’s Arlington, Texas facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, the (“FDA Recalled Products”). The FDA Recalled Products were stored in this facility during a time

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/inmar-supply-chain-solutions-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-product-stored-its-arlington-texas-facility