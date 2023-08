Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 15:05 Hits: 3

Six people were hospitalized earlier this year for listeriosis, three of whom died. Two of those who survived the infection said they had milkshakes from Frugals in Tacoma, Wash., before getting sick.

(Image credit: Elizabeth White/AP)

