Open Letter to Event Organizers: NYC Climate Week and the 78th U.N. General Assembly

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 15:08 Hits: 9

Dear Event Organizer,

Across the globe, 3.1 million people do not have access to an affordable and healthy diet, according to the latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report. Meanwhile, a third of all food is wasted. Over the past year, global temperatures have shattered previous heat records, and climate-fueled extreme weather-related disasters have increased, causing economic damage and the loss of human lives. Food, fuel, and fertilizer prices have skyrocketed up to tenfoldin the world’s most marginalized communities since the start of the war in Ukraine, and the cost of a healthy diet increased globally by 6.7 percent between 2019 and 2021, the SOFI report states.

How can we enjoy meals that don’t cost the Earth? How can we create a climate-smart shift in farming, and support a healthy and fair food system?

Beans are nutritious, climate-smart, affordable, versatile, culturally relevant, and delicious! Tiny but mighty, charming but disruptive we believe beans can help fix the future.

NYC Climate week and the upcoming 78th United Nations General Assembly are about raising awareness and ambition for climate action. One action you can take is to put beans on the menu—and the agenda—helping to raise awareness about the benefits of beans as a nutritious, climate-smart, affordable, culturally relevant and delicious choice to benefit both people and planet. They are a simple yet powerful solution to the global climate, health and the cost‑of‑living crisis.

Beans is How is a campaign to double global bean consumption by 2028. We are asking you to join the Bean Menu Challenge, an initiative encouraging restaurants, caterers, cafés, schools, and other food providers to include #beansonthemenu.

Throughout the NYC Climate week, we will track mentions about beans, and events that include beans on the menu, aggregating uptake in an after-action summary that is promoted across our communications platforms. We also plan to feature organizations which take the pledge to put #beansonthemenu at future events, ensuring this is not a one-off moment, but a movement.

Join us to double global bean consumption by 2028 and put#beansonthemenu!

Visit www.beansishow.org/menuchallenge to learn more.

Endorsing Individuals:

Michiel Bakker – VP Global Workplace Programs, Google

Amelia Ekus – Director of Innovation, ISS Guckenheimer

Marcus Horril – Research and Communications Officer, University of Oxford

Toni Gam – Marketing and Communications Manager, Grains and Nutrition Council

Kristin Gutekunst – Beans is How Project Lead, SDG2 Advocacy Hub

Vijay Iyengar – President Global Pulse Confederation | Chairman and Founder Agrocorp

Michael Kelly – CEO & Founder, Grow It Yourself

Dr. Andy Jarvis – Director Future of Food, Bezos Earth Fund

Sarah LaHaye – Director of Sustainable Food Systems Innovations & Partnerships, One Acre Fund

Kathy La Macchia – General Manager, Grains and Nutrition Council

Brent Loken – Global Food Scientist Lead, WWF-UK

Ania Madalinska – Head of Sourcing and Sustainability, Karana

Mohabe Marwa – Program Coordinator, Human dignity and Environment Care Foundation (HUDEFO)

Paul Newnham – Executive Director & Chief Bean Officer, SDG2 Advocacy Hub

Theresa Pham – Nutrition Manager, Grains and Nutrition Council

Sarah Pima – Executive Director, Human Dignity and Environment Care Foundation (HUDEFO)

Jean Claude Rubyogo – Bean Science & Innovation Advisory Council Co-Chair | Global Bean Program Leader and Pan-Africa Bean Alliance (PABRA) Director

Dr. Gunhild Stordalen – Founder and Executive Chair, EAT

Lesley Syke – Founder – Primary Beans

Katherine Yaphe – Co-Founder, Beanstory

Endorsing Organizations:



Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT

Beanstory

The Bean Institute

Bezos Earth Fund

Chefs’ Manifesto

EAT

Food at Google

The Global FoodBanking Network

Global Pulse Confederation

Grains & Legumes Nutrition Council

GIY (Grow It Yourself)

Human Dignity and Environment Care Foundation (HUDEFO)

ISS Guckenheimer

Karana

One Acre Fund

Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA)

Primary Beans

ProVeg International

SDG2 Advocacy Hub

Stronger Foundations for Nutrition

The University of Oxford, Environmental Change Institute

WWF-UK



Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of v2osk, Unsplash

The post Open Letter to Event Organizers: NYC Climate Week and the 78th U.N. General Assembly appeared first on Food Tank.

Read more https://foodtank.com/news/2023/08/open-letter-to-event-organizers-nyc-climate-week-unga/