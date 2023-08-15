Thurgood Marshall College Fund Interns Gain Real World Experience with USDA

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023

This summer 64 students who were selected for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Internship Program gained real world experience at USDA agencies and offices across the United States. The TMCF Internship Program is one of many that enable USDA to recruit a diverse workforce while helping students gain the valuable knowledge and skills needed for employment with one of USDA’s agencies and offices.

