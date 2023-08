Articles

August is National Breastfeeding Month. Did you know that USDA conducts research to define dietary needs to ensure optimal maternal and child health? A researcher with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) is heading international studies to establish nutritional guidelines for vitamins and minerals in human milk.

