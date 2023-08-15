The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough recalled due to Extra Fiber – Wood

Category: Food Hits: 2

Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar (16.5 oz) products due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

This voluntary recall is isolated to two batches of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023. This product was distributed at retailers in the U.S. This recall does not involve any other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, or tubs, or Edible cookie dough.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) – Product Packaging
See image below		Batch Numbers:
311457531K and 311557534K
Corresponding Best By Dates:
8/22/23 and 10/23/23
See image below

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/nestle-toll-house-cookie-dough-recalled-do-to-extra-fiber-wood/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version