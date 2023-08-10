Modernizing SNAP Transactions with Local Farmers

Articles

Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutrition assistance to about 42 million Americans in need each month. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) ensures that benefits are as convenient and easy to use as possible, however, historically there have been challenges when it comes to connecting participants with local farmers. Fortunately, modern technologies and innovative solutions have emerged to bridge this gap. By embracing online purchasing and mobile payment systems, FNS is creating a more efficient, inclusive, and mutually beneficial relationship between SNAP participants and farmers.

