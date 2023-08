Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 21:13 Hits: 3

Unilever United States Inc. is voluntarily recalling select Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products because the products may contain egg, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label. Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction i

