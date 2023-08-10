CDC weighs in on Listeria Outbreak linked to Kosher Ice Cream

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023

Two sick in New York and Pennsylvania. Ice Cream distributed in United States and Internationally.

As of August 10, 2023, two people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from two states: one from New York and one from Pennsylvania.

Sick people’s samples were collected in May and June 2023. Both sick people have been hospitalized, and neither died.

“Soft Serve On The Go” Ice Cream Cups

Flavors include: Vanilla chocolate Caramel Parve vanilla chocolate Peanut butter lite Razzle Sorbet strawberry mango

Sold nationwide at many types of stores, including: Grocery stores Convenience stores Canteens

Distributed by Real Kosher Ice Cream to businesses and institutions, including: Long-term care facilities Nursing homes Schools Camps

Distributed internationally to: Belgium Brazil Canada Mexico United Kingdom



On August 9, Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled all flavors of their “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups.

Listeria was found in a “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cup collected from a sick person’s freezer, and laboratory scientists are working to determine if it is the outbreak strain of Listeria.

Additional Resources:

