The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture invite the public to provide oral comments to the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee virtually during its third meeting on September 12-13, 2023. Registration is required and will open tomorrow, August 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST on DietaryGuidelines.gov.

