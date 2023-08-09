The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Taking Advantage of USDA’s Local Food Data Resources

Over the past several years, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has conducted research on local and regional food systems to better understand the relationships, processes, and lessons learned in developing increasingly resilient food supply chains. The Local & Regional Foods Division within AMS has published more findings and tools that combine data analytics with real world case studies. As we celebrate National Farmers Market Week, we want to share these publicly available resources that support producers and consumers involved in farmers market operations.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/08/09/taking-advantage-usdas-local-food-data-resources

