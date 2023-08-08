The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A Vision Realized: 10 Years of USDA Climate Hubs and the People Who Made It Happen

Category: Food Hits: 0

In June 2013, Secretary Vilsack outlined a vision for agricultural solutions to environmental challenges, which included creating the Regional Climate Hubs. In 2014, the USDA Climate Hubs were established in to serve as regional centers of climate change information and outreach to reduce risks. The Climate Hubs enhance USDA capacity to deliver science-based knowledge and practical information to support climate-informed decision making on farms, ranches, and forests.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/08/08/vision-realized-10-years-usda-climate-hubs-and-people-who-made-it-happen

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version