The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

USDA Unveils Cutting-Edge Map That Shows Planted U.S. Commodities

Category: Food Hits: 2

Imagine this. You are a new farmer who bought a plot of land in your hometown. You’re making important decisions for your operation like what to plant and where. If only you had a tool to identify historical information for what’s been grown on your land and in your area that would allow you to make better informed decisions to set up your new business for success.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/08/03/usda-unveils-cutting-edge-map-shows-planted-us-commodities

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version