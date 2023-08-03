USDA Unveils Cutting-Edge Map That Shows Planted U.S. Commodities

Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023

Imagine this. You are a new farmer who bought a plot of land in your hometown. You’re making important decisions for your operation like what to plant and where. If only you had a tool to identify historical information for what’s been grown on your land and in your area that would allow you to make better informed decisions to set up your new business for success.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/08/03/usda-unveils-cutting-edge-map-shows-planted-us-commodities