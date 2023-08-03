Raw Cheddar Cheese recalled due to Salmonella

Articles

Raw cheddar cheese produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.

The order applies to “Raw Farm Cheddar” packaged in one-pound (16 oz) blocks with a code date marked on the plastic wrapper of BEST BY: 03/16/2024 and BATCH# 20230517-1.

Consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any product remaining in their refrigerators, and retailers are to pull the product immediately from their shelves. The current order does not include other lots or products from Raw Farm, LLC.

CDFA found the Salmonella bacteria in a routine sample collected at the Raw Farm, LLC manufacturing and packaging facility. No illnesses have been reported.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea that may be bloody. Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache.

Most persons infected with Salmonella develop symptoms within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure. While most individuals recover in 4 to 7days without medical intervention, some may develop complications that require hospitalization. Children younger than 5, adults who are 65 and older, and people whose immune systems are weakened from certain medical conditions (such as diabetes, liver or kidney disease, and cancer) or their treatments are at highest risk for more severe illness.

