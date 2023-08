Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 22:14 Hits: 3

Some Indian grocery stores have started rationing rice sales to prevent people from hoarding. It comes after India stopped the export of some types of rice to control prices.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/03/1192016568/after-indias-rice-export-bans-some-u-s-indian-grocery-stores-ration-rice-sales