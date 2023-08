Articles

Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number – less than 7,000 bags – of 14.5 oz and 1 oz Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips that may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or whe

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/frito-lay-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-soy-and-wheat-doritos-nacho-cheese-flavored-tortilla-chips