Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 22:30 Hits: 2

Ozona Organics, LLC of Ozona, Texas, is recalling its 4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles of Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health (intended for human use), also labeled as GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers and Kids in 2-ounce bottles and GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women in 4-

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ozona-organics-issues-voluntary-recall-select-liquid-probiotic-products-due-possible-health-risk