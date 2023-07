Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 12:02 Hits: 0

Persian-American Chef Nasim Alikhani has published her first cookbook, based on her highly acclaimed restaurant in Brooklyn. She brought the feast to Los Angeles for a recent series of pop up dinners.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/30/1190799655/acclaimed-persian-american-chef-nasim-alikhani-has-published-her-first-cookbook