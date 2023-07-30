Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 01:31 Hits: 2

Non-travel related Cyclospora infections under investigation: July 18, 2023 New

Cyclospora investigation overview (as of July 18, 2023)

Each spring and summer, Canada sees an increase in non-travel related Cyclospora illnesses reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). PHAC is working with its public health and food safety partners to identify possible ways infections are occurring in Canada. Previous Cyclosporaillnesses have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, including pre-packaged salad mix, basil, cilantro, berries, lettuce, and snow and snap peas.

Learn more about the causes, symptoms and risks of infection, as well as how to prevent and treat an illness.

Outbreak status Ongoing Case count 185 Provinces/Territories Ontario (170)Quebec (9)British Columbia (6) Hospitalizations 4 Deaths 0 Gender (% female) 54% Age range in years 1-97 Recall No Public Health Notice No

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/is-the-us-exporting-cyclospora-to-canada/