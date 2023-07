Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 22:11 Hits: 3

Trader Joe's said its falafel could have rocks in it. It issued recalls recently for two types of cookies for the same reason. It's also recalling broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects.

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/28/1190868228/trader-joes-falafel-recall-rocks