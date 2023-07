Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 13:15 Hits: 6

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) launched a new internship program for students from migrant and farmworker backgrounds this summer.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/07/27/new-usda-internship-program-students-migrant-and-farmworker-backgrounds