Rich Products of Buffalo, NY is recalling 15 cases of Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks because they may contain undeclared egg and soy. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

