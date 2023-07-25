Conagra recalled 2M pounds of canned meat due to Botulism Risk

Articles

Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Jan. 31, 2023 – Conagra Brands, Inc., a Fort Madison, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023. The following products are subject to recall: [view spreadsheet] [view labels].

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P4247” on the product cans. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.

Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

