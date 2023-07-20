The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

USDA/1890 National Scholars Program Makes Collegiate and Agricultural Careers a Reality

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) selected 100 students for this year’s USDA/1890 National Scholars Program out of a record number of applications received through the new online application process. The new online portal is part of USDA’s efforts to improve accessibility to USDA programs, increase equity and inclusion, and build the USDA workforce.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/07/20/usda1890-national-scholars-program-makes-collegiate-and-agricultural-careers

