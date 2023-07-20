The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Nutrition Security: Building on Our Work to Date and Accelerating Progress

Category: Food Hits: 1

Almost a year and a half ago, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack outlined USDA’s focus on nutrition security, which builds on food security by emphasizing the co-existence of food insecurity and diet-related diseases and disparities. Put simply, nutrition security means having consistent and equitable access to healthy, safe, affordable foods essential to optimal health and well-being. It’s my honor and privilege to join this effort as the second director of nutrition security and health equity at the Food and Nutrition Service within USDA and lead the department’s approach to advancing food and nutrition security.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2023/07/20/nutrition-security-building-our-work-date-and-accelerating-progress

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version