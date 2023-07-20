10 in Washington, California, Oregon and Hawaii linked to Hepatitis A tainted Strawberries

Articles

CDC, state public health and regulatory officials, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico, by a common supplier. Frozen organic strawberries may be sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels. Traceback and epidemiological investigations show that people with outbreak-associated cases purchased the same retail brand of frozen organic strawberries prior to becoming ill.

As of July 18, 2023, a total of 10 outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A have been reported from 4 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 24, 2022, to June 4, 2023. Ill people range in age from 38 to 64 years, with a median age of 56.5 years. Thirty percent of ill people are female. Of 10 people with available information, 4 (40%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that frozen organic strawberries, imported fresh from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico in 2022, are the source of this outbreak. The hepatitis A virus strain causing illnesses in this outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused a foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in 2022, which was linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, and sold at various retailers.

In interviews, ill people answered questions about the foods they ate and other exposures in the 2 to 7 weeks before they became ill. Of people who were interviewed, 10/10 (100%) reported eating frozen organic strawberries. This proportion was significantly higher than results from a survey of healthy people in which 24% reported eating frozen berries in the week before they were interviewed.

In response to this investigation, California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California voluntarily recalled certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, California; Hawaii; and two San Diego, California business centers. The lots subject to this recall include: 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, 142842-55.

In response to this investigation, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon voluntarily recalled frozen organic strawberries, sold to Costco, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in certain states. Products subject to this recall include:

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By Date, Best If Use Date, Best Before Date Distributed in States Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona,

Arkansas,

California,

Illinois,

Iowa,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri,

North Dakota,

Ohio,

South Dakota,

Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska,

Idaho,

Montana,

Oregon,

Utah,

Washington Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois,

Maryland PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 29/10/2024 Washington Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango 16 oz. 00511919 04/25/24,

05/12/24,

05/23/24,

05/30/24,

06/07/24 Nationwide

On March 17, 2023, a retailer, Meijer, also issued press to voluntarily recall Made-With brand frozen organic strawberries from certain market store locations.

In response to this investigation, on June 7, 2023, Wawona Frozen Foods of Clovis, California, initiated a voluntary recallof year-old packages of Wawona brand Organic DayBreak Blend 4-lb. bags that were distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022, with “Use By” dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023, and 10/18/2023:

Best If Used By 09/23/2023 Best If Used By 09/29/2023 Best If Used By 09/30/2023 Best If Used By 10/18/2023 Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: 20082D04 20088D04 20089D09 20108D04 20082D05 20088D05 20089D10 20108D05 20082D06 20088D06 20089D11 20108D06 20082D07 20088D07 20089D12 20108D07 20082D08 20088D08 20108D08 20088D09 20088D10 20088D11 20088D12

In response to this investigation, on June 12, 2023, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of Salem, Oregon, voluntarily recalled select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries distributed to the following retailers: Walmart (from January 24, 2023, to June 8, 2023), Costco Wholesale Stores (from October 3, 2022, to June 8, 2023), and HEB (from July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023). Products subject to this recall include:

Retailer Product Name Net weight Lot Code Best By Date Distributed in States Walmart Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4 lbs. 4018305

4019305 7/19/2024

7/20/2024 AR, AZ, CA,

CO, HI, IA, ID,

IL, IN, KS, KY,

LA, MD, MI,

MN, MO, MT,

ND, NE, NV,

NY, OH, OK,

OR, PA, SD,

TX, UT, VA,

WI, WV, WY Great Value Mixed Fruit 4 lbs. 4024205

4025305

4032305

4033305

4034305

4035305 7/25/2024

7/26/2024

8/2/2024

8/3/2024

8/4/2024

8/5/2024 Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 40 oz. 4032305 8/2/2024 Costco Wholesale Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend 48 oz. bag containing six 8 oz. pouches 4224202

4313202

4314202

4363202

4364202

4017302

4018302

4042306

4043306

4060306 2/11/2024

5/10/2024

5/11/2024

6/29/2024

6/30/2024

7/18/2024

7/19/2024

8/12/2024

8/13/2024

8/30/2024 AZ, CA, CO, TX HEB Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio 3 lbs. 4153205

4283202

4284202

4058302

4059302 12/02/2023

4/10/2024

4/11/2024

8/28/2024

8/29/2024 TX

