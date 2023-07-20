10 in Washington, California, Oregon and Hawaii linked to Hepatitis A tainted Strawberries

Category: Food Hits: 2
CDC, state public health and regulatory officials, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico, by a common supplier. Frozen organic strawberries may be sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels. Traceback and epidemiological investigations show that people with outbreak-associated cases purchased the same retail brand of frozen organic strawberries prior to becoming ill.
As of July 18, 2023, a total of 10 outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A have been reported from 4 states.
Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 24, 2022, to June 4, 2023. Ill people range in age from 38 to 64 years, with a median age of 56.5 years. Thirty percent of ill people are female. Of 10 people with available information, 4 (40%) have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that frozen organic strawberries, imported fresh from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico in 2022, are the source of this outbreak. The hepatitis A virus strain causing illnesses in this outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused a foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in 2022, which was linked to fresh organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico, and sold at various retailers.
In interviews, ill people answered questions about the foods they ate and other exposures in the 2 to 7 weeks before they became ill. Of people who were interviewed, 10/10 (100%) reported eating frozen organic strawberries. This proportion was significantly higher than results from a survey of healthy people in which 24% reported eating frozen berries in the week before they were interviewed.
In response to this investigation, California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California voluntarily recalled certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, California; Hawaii; and two San Diego, California business centers. The lots subject to this recall include: 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, 142842-55.
In response to this investigation, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon voluntarily recalled frozen organic strawberries, sold to Costco, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets in certain states. Products subject to this recall include:
|Brand Name
|Product Name
|Net Wt.
|UPC
|Best By Date, Best If Use Date, Best Before Date
|Distributed in States
|Simply Nature
|Organic Strawberries
|24 oz.
|4099100256222
|6/14/2024
|Arizona,
Arkansas,
California,
Illinois,
Iowa,
Michigan,
Minnesota,
Missouri,
North Dakota,
Ohio,
South Dakota,
Wisconsin
|Vital Choice
|Organic Strawberries
|16 oz.
|834297005024
|5/20/2024
|Washington
|Kirkland Signature
|Organic Strawberries
|4 lbs.
|96619140404
|10/8/2024
|Alaska,
Idaho,
Montana,
Oregon,
Utah,
Washington
|Made With
|Organic Strawberries
|10 oz.
|814343021390
|11/20/2024
|Illinois,
Maryland
|PCC Community Markets
|Organic Strawberries
|32 oz.
|22827109469
|29/10/2024
|Washington
|Trader Joe’s
|Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango
|16 oz.
|00511919
|04/25/24,
05/12/24,
05/23/24,
05/30/24,
06/07/24
|Nationwide
On March 17, 2023, a retailer, Meijer, also issued press to voluntarily recall Made-With brand frozen organic strawberries from certain market store locations.
In response to this investigation, on June 7, 2023, Wawona Frozen Foods of Clovis, California, initiated a voluntary recallof year-old packages of Wawona brand Organic DayBreak Blend 4-lb. bags that were distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington from April 15, 2022, to June 26, 2022, with “Use By” dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023, and 10/18/2023:
|Best If Used By 09/23/2023
|Best If Used By 09/29/2023
|Best If Used By 09/30/2023
|Best If Used By 10/18/2023
|Affected Lot Codes:
|Affected Lot Codes:
|Affected Lot Codes:
|Affected Lot Codes:
|20082D04
|20088D04
|20089D09
|20108D04
|20082D05
|20088D05
|20089D10
|20108D05
|20082D06
|20088D06
|20089D11
|20108D06
|20082D07
|20088D07
|20089D12
|20108D07
|20082D08
|20088D08
|20108D08
|20088D09
|20088D10
|20088D11
|20088D12
In response to this investigation, on June 12, 2023, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of Salem, Oregon, voluntarily recalled select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries distributed to the following retailers: Walmart (from January 24, 2023, to June 8, 2023), Costco Wholesale Stores (from October 3, 2022, to June 8, 2023), and HEB (from July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023). Products subject to this recall include:
|Retailer
|Product Name
|Net weight
|Lot Code
|Best By Date
|Distributed in States
|Walmart
|Great Value Sliced Strawberries
|4 lbs.
|4018305
4019305
|7/19/2024
7/20/2024
|AR, AZ, CA,
CO, HI, IA, ID,
IL, IN, KS, KY,
LA, MD, MI,
MN, MO, MT,
ND, NE, NV,
NY, OH, OK,
OR, PA, SD,
TX, UT, VA,
WI, WV, WY
|Great Value Mixed Fruit
|4 lbs.
|4024205
4025305
4032305
4033305
4034305
4035305
|7/25/2024
7/26/2024
8/2/2024
8/3/2024
8/4/2024
8/5/2024
|Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend
|40 oz.
|4032305
|8/2/2024
|Costco Wholesale
|Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend
|48 oz. bag containing six 8 oz. pouches
|4224202
4313202
4314202
4363202
4364202
4017302
4018302
4042306
4043306
4060306
|2/11/2024
5/10/2024
5/11/2024
6/29/2024
6/30/2024
7/18/2024
7/19/2024
8/12/2024
8/13/2024
8/30/2024
|AZ, CA, CO, TX
|HEB
|Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio
|3 lbs.
|4153205
4283202
4284202
4058302
4059302
|12/02/2023
4/10/2024
4/11/2024
8/28/2024
8/29/2024
|TX
