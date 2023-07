Articles

Food Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Since the war began, there's been concern about getting Ukrainian grain to countries in need. A deal was struck in 2022 to keep exports flowing — but Russia put an end to it on Monday.

(Image credit: Genya Savilov /AFP via Getty Images)

