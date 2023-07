Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 21:09 Hits: 2

Taco John's had the trademark since 1989 in all U.S. states except New Jersey. Taco Bell argued that the phrase is too common for anyone to own exclusive rights to it.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/taco-tuesday-trademark-taco-johns-taco-bell