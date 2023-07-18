Third Meeting of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee will be held on September 12-13, 2023, and will Include Oral Public Comments

Articles

The 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee’s work continues! The committee will hold its third meeting September 12-13, 2023. The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Agriculture (USDA) invite the public to participate in this important event via live webcast. Registration is required and will open on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at DietaryGuidelines.gov.

