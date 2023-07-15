Norovirus Outbreak prompts warning on Canadian Oysters

Articles

Consumers, especially those who are or could become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, who have recently consumed raw oysters and suspect they have food poisoning should seek medical care immediately.

• Oyster containers include the harvest area information and original shipper certification number NS 6024 SS WS on the attached product tag.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of raw oysters that were harvested from harvest location NS 10 in Nova Scotia, Canada on June 9, 2023 and were distributed to 17 states and the District of Columbia: CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IN, MA, MD, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TX, and WI. Consumers who purchased oysters after June 9, 2023 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested from location NS 10 on June 9, 2023. Contaminated shellfish can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of norovirus illness should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

On June 30, 2023, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported to CDC an outbreak consisting of 9 cases of norovirus illness associated with the consumption of oysters from Nova Scotia. The oysters harvested from Nova Scotia were sold in both Canada and the U.S. FDA is working with federal, state, and local officials, and with Canadian public health authorities to investigate this outbreak, obtain additional information on distribution of the oysters, and determine if additional illnesses have occurred.

Retailers should not sell or serve raw oysters from harvest location NS 10 with a harvest date of June 9, 2023, which will be printed on product tags.

Shellfish can cause illness if contaminated and eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal.

FDA Actions

The FDA will continue to monitor the investigation and provide updates and assistance to state authorities as needed.

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.

If you think you or someone you are caring for is severely dehydrated, call your healthcare provider.

Recommendations for Restaurants and Retailers

Restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve the potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. They should follow the steps below:

• Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

• Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

• Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

• Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

