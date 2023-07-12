Preparing the Next Generation of Agriculture and STEM Scientists

Articles

Meet 2022 E. Kika De La Garza Fellow Sandya Kesoju, Ph.D., from Columbia Basin College (CBC) in Pasco, Wash. As the director for Agriculture Education, Research and Development, she oversees the agriculture department’s administrative activities and operations. Among her many duties in this role, she leads efforts to provide experiential learning for students; and collaborates with local industries, universities, federal agencies, K-12 partners, and the community to support programs in science, technology, engineering, agriculture, and mathematics (aka STEAM). She also teaches courses such as applied agriculture research, agriculture internship, and biochemistry lab.

