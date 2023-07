Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 19:24 Hits: 4

Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bag purchased from Whole Foods Markets stores. The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared milk and e

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/braga-fresh-issues-precautionary-recall-365-whole-foods-market-brand-organic-asian-inspired-chopped