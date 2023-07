Articles

The playful term is trending on social media: Urban workers are embracing (even while joking about) easy-to-fix, healthy Western-style lunches — think sandwiches, veggies ... a lonely baked potato.

(Image credit: Little Red Book/screengrab by NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/07/10/1185780577/this-is-not-a-joke-chinese-people-are-eating-and-poking-fun-at-whitepeoplefood