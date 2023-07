Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

When I get up and make my first cup of coffee, I do it like performing a sacred ritual. I know that those beans traveled far, and were cared for.

(Image credit: Lucas Neves)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/09/1183765334/coffee-farming-savoring