In Poisoned, award-winning investigative journalist and #1 New York Times bestselling author Jeff Benedict delivers a jarringly candid narrative of the fast-moving disaster, drawing on access to confidential documents and exclusive interviews with the real-life characters at the center of the drama—the families whose children were infected, the Jack in the Box executives forced to answer for the tragedy, the physicians and scientists who identified E. coli as the culprit, and the legal teams on both sides of the historic lawsuits that ensued. Fast Food Nation meets A Civil Action in this riveting account of how we learned the hard way to truly watch what we eat.

Here is the Netflix movie trailer:

Marler Clark, Inc., PS is a law firm based in the United States that specializes in food safety litigation. The firm is known for its involvement in high-profile cases related to foodborne illnesses and outbreaks. Marler Clark represents individuals and families who have been affected by foodborne illnesses, such as E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, and other bacterial, parasitic or viral infections in the U.S. and around the world.

Bill Marler, Bruce Clark, Denis Stearns and Andy Weisbecker co-founded the firm in 1998. They have since built a reputation as leaders in the field of food safety litigation. Marler Clark has represented clients in numerous notable cases, including major outbreaks linked to restaurants, food manufacturers, and agricultural products.

The firm is committed to advocating for stronger food safety regulations and holding companies accountable for their actions. They have played a significant role in shaping food safety policies and have been instrumental in securing settlements and compensation for their clients who have suffered from foodborne illnesses.

Bill Marler is a frequent speaker at conferences on food safety topics. He has spoken on every continent – except for Antartica.

