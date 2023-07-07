The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Global diet study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods

Unprocessed red meat and whole grains can be included or left out of a healthy diet, according to a study conducted in 80 countries across all inhabited continents. Diets emphasizing fruit, vegetables, dairy (mainly whole-fat), nuts, legumes and fish were linked with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and premature death in all world regions. The addition of unprocessed red meat or whole grains had little impact on outcomes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230706231355.htm

