Deer Poop causes Romaine Lettuce Recall

1

Romaine lettuce, packaged into the following configurations and sizes: 1. Medium, Produce Code 720832, 6-2lb per shipping case. 2. Medium, Produce Code 720840, 10-2lb per shipping case. 3. 1.5XRandom, Produce Code 720625, 4-2.5lb bags per shipping case. 4. 1.5XRandom, Produce Code 720725, 4-2.5lb bags per shipping case. 5. 1.5XRandom, Produce Code 720732, 6-2lb bags per shipping case. 6. 1.5XRandom, Produce Code 720732C, 6-2lb bags per shipping case. 7. 1.5XRandom, Produce Code 720747, 3-2lb bags per shipping case. 8. Lettuce Romaine Shred, Produce Code 720325, 4-2.5lb.bags per shipping case. 9. Romaine Shred 1/4″, Produce Code 720425, 4-2.5lb bags per shipping case. 10. Lettuce Romaine Shred, Produce Code 720449, 8-2.5lb.bags per shipping case. less…

F-1013-2023

Class II

Lot 130166

11,500 pounds total

Romaine lettuce may be contaminated with deer feces.