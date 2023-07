Articles

Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products, manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.

