Spices recall due to Salmonella risk

The products were manufactured in India and are not labeled for distribution in the United States.

Audience

Consumers who have recently purchased the following spices sold at retail stores in GA, NC, OH, MD, TN, TX, MS, FL, VA, NJ, NY, and PA:

Everest Garam Masala, 100 grams, coded U25D390373, with UPC: 8 901786 101009

Everest Sambhar Masala, 100 grams, coded U04D384296, with UPC: 8 901786 081004

Maggi Masala ae Magic, 6 grams, 20640 455AA

Product

Everest Garam Masala, Everest Sambhar Masala, and Maggi Masala ae Magic, distributed by Amin Trading Agency LLC, Edison, NJ, with the lot numbers referenced above.

Amin Trading Agency LLC purchased these spices, not labeled for distribution in the United States, at retail stores in India, and imported and subsequently distributed in the United States.

Purpose

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising consumers not to purchase or eat Everest Garam Masala, Everest Sambhar Masala, and Maggi Masala ae Magic spices with the lot numbers referenced above because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Summary of Problem and Scope

The FDA analyzed samples of the three products, Everest Garam Masala, Everest Sambhar Masala, and Maggi Masala ae Magic, and the results showed the products were contaminated with Salmonella. The products were manufactured in India and are not labeled for distribution in the United States.

All three products were imported to the United States and the products were distributed to retail stores in GA, NC, OH, MD, TN, TX, MS, FL, VA, NJ, and NY starting on March 16, 2023. Amin Trading LLC initiated a recall on June 1, 2023, after test results showed the products were contaminated with Salmonella. All remaining product on hand with the recalling firm was destroyed under FDA supervision. Additional details regarding the recall can be found in the FDA’s Enforcement Report.

The FDA has contacted the manufacturer of Maggi Masala ae Magic and they are investigating the situation. The foreign manufacturer of the two products, Everest Garam Masala and Everest Sambhar Masala, has been contacted and has issued a press release.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert to warn consumers about the potential health risks associated with these products. The FDA is continuing its efforts to ensure these products are removed from the market. Additionally, the FDA has subjected the products to “Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella” under Import Alert #99-19.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis. Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.

